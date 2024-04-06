Iraq exported 5.5 million barrels of oil to the US during March

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased during the last month of March, reaching over 5 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The administration stated in a table that Iraq exported 5.483 million barrels of crude oil to the US during March, with an average of 176 thousand barrels per day (bpd), an increase from February when exports reached 4.379 million barrels with an average of 173 bpd."

"Iraq exported an average of 93 thousand bpd of crude oil to the US during the first week of March, while the average increased to 252 thousand bpd in the second week, and then to 244 thousand bpd in the third week. Meanwhile, an average of 91 thousand bpd was exported during the fourth week." The EIA further stated.

It was noted that "Iraq ranked fifth in its exports to the US during the past month, after Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, and second among Arab countries after Saudi Arabia, which exceeded its exports to the US to 9 million barrels."