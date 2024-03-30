Iraq exported more than 6 million barrels of oil to the United States in January

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraq's oil exports to the United States surpassed six million barrels in January 2024.

According to EIA's report, Iraq exported 6,722 thousand barrels of crude oil to the US during the past month, averaging 217,000 bpd. This represented a decrease from December, when exports amounted to 6,922 thousand barrels, with an average of 223,000 bpd.

The data also revealed that Iraq did not export crude oil to the US in the first week of February. However, it exported an average of 43,000 bpd in the second week, 226,000 bpd in the third week, and an average of 240,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Meanwhile, the top US export destinations in January are Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Columbia, and Brazil.

Among Arab nations, Iraq secured the second position after Saudi Arabia, which exported over 11.8 million barrels to the United States.

The translation of the text is as follows:

The Administration stated that OPEC's exports of crude oil and its products to the United States in January reached 34.161 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia leading the highest export rate among OPEC members. Additionally, non-OPEC exports reached 227.757 million barrels.