Basrah Crude plunges amid global oil price decline
2024-07-30T07:28:36+00:00
Shafaq News/
On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil dropped, mirroring the global oil prices.
Basrah Heavy
crude edged lower by $0.85 to $76.53, while Basrah Medium fell by $0.85 to $79.43.
Global oil
prices rose, narrowing last week's losses due to concerns about escalating
conflict in the Middle East.
Brent crude
futures increased by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.46 a barrel at 0425 GMT. U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to
$77.39 a barrel.