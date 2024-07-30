Basrah Crude plunges amid global oil price decline

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil dropped, mirroring the global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged lower by $0.85 to $76.53, while Basrah Medium fell by $0.85 to $79.43.

Global oil prices rose, narrowing last week's losses due to concerns about escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures increased by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.46 a barrel at 0425 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.39 a barrel.