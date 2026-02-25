Iraqi Kurdistan discovers 1,400-year-old cemetery

Shafaq News- Erbil

Archaeologists in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, have uncovered a cemetery dating back about 1,400 years, with more than 100 human skulls and several ancient artifacts, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage said the site was discovered in the Baghlou Minara neighborhood during a public works project. Construction teams encountered human remains and alerted officials, leading to a joint excavation by the General Directorate of Antiquities and the Erbil Directorate.

Preliminary findings place the cemetery in the 7th century. Excavators recovered over 100 skulls, silver coins, two bronze anklets, two pearl beads likely from necklaces, an iron bracelet, and four pottery vessels buried alongside the remains. DNA samples have been sent to the Interior Ministry for laboratory analysis to clarify the site’s historical context.

Read more: Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret