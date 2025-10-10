Erbil Citadel comes alive as the top weekend destination for locals and tourists

Shafaq News – Erbil

At the start of each Iraqi weekend, Erbil’s historic citadel fills with energy as locals and tourists gather to enjoy its open-air, heritage-rich setting.

The surrounding streets shift into lively pedestrian zones, crowded with families, walkers, and street vendors.

Every Friday, foot traffic increases around the ancient site, believed to be among the oldest continuously inhabited locations in the world. Erbil’s traffic police close nearby roads to vehicles, creating a safe, lively pedestrian zone that adds both calm and energy to the area.

Our correspondent toured the citadel and spoke with visitors, vendors, and residents.

“Friday is our day of rest,” said Aram, a resident. “We come to the citadel with family to walk and drink tea in the old cafés. This place is the soul of Erbil and its history.”

Hasan, who works at the heritage market below the citadel, noted the high turnout. “Fridays are busy. People buy souvenirs, prayer beads, and handmade crafts. Many visitors come from other provinces, especially now that the weather has improved.”

A tourist from Baghdad, Sarah, described the atmosphere as welcoming. “The place is beautiful, and the people are friendly. Walking through the old alleys feels like stepping into the past. The cooler weather makes it even better to explore the markets and stay out until noon.”