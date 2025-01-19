Erbil Citadel’s hidden library keeps reading alive

Shafaq New/ Beneath the towering Erbil Citadel in the Kurdistan Region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited settlements, lies a hidden gem: a small library brimming with knowledge, culture, and history.

Established in 2005 by Serwan Najm, the library initially served as a stand for newspapers and magazines. However, as digital technology began to dominate, Najm adapted by shifting to selling books, preserving a love for paper-based reading in an increasingly digital world.

“I started with newspapers and magazines, but with declining demand, I transitioned to books,” Najm told Shafaq News. “Many people today seek an escape from screens and are returning to paper books for a more genuine and serene experience.”

According to Najm, self-help books and novels are particularly popular among readers. “These books resonate with people—some want guidance to enrich their lives, while others seek an imaginative escape through storytelling,” he added.

The library has become a beloved cultural hub for locals. Mahmoud Hassan, a frequent visitor, described its significance, “Having a library like this in such a historic location adds a unique charm to the area. It’s not just a bookstore; it’s a space where culture and heritage come alive. I always find inspiration in the books I pick up here.”

Another visitor, Karim, highlighted the library's role in enriching the city. “This place breathes life into the heart of Erbil. It’s a peaceful retreat amidst the bustling city, and I never miss a chance to stop by and find a new book to read,” he said.

Notably, perched atop a hill in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, the Erbil Citadel is a historic fortified settlement encircled by 19th-century façades that resemble an imposing fortress. With a unique fan-shaped layout reflecting late Ottoman-era design, the site is tied to the ancient Assyrian city of Arbela, a significant political and religious center. Archaeological findings suggest layers of earlier civilizations lie beneath its surface, underscoring its ancient importance.