KRI’s Erbil and al-Sulaymaniya join global Earth Hour initiative: Lights out for nature's renewal

Shafaq News / The governorates of Erbil and al-Sulaymaniya in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) observed Earth Hour on Saturday by turning off lights and opting for candlelight, demonstrating solidarity with global efforts to support nature on its special day, alongside 7,000 cities worldwide.

Aso Shakak, the head of the environmental organization Avaar, told Shafaq News Agency, "We organized this event in collaboration with 190 countries and 7,000 cities worldwide. We coordinated with several entities in Erbil and Duhok to switch off the lights for one hour to contribute to this initiative."

He added, "Erbil witnessed the installation of numerous solar panels in schools and homes this year, which played a significant role in environmental protection."

"This event aims to protect the environment, reduce factors causing pollution, and also raise awareness among citizens."

Our correspondent reported that the lights in the Region were switched off from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, with the participation of several government figures and representatives of environmental organizations.

Meanwhile, the Presidency of al-Sulaymaniyah University and the Sustainable Development Network held ceremonies to mark Earth Hour on Saturday evening.

Hussam Al-Barzanji, coordinator of the Sustainable Development Network, said, "The concept of Earth Hour emerged in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. It is a global event organized annually by the World Wide Fund for Nature, encouraging individuals, families, and companies to switch off lights and electronic devices for one hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time in any country."

He added that the event is not limited to turning off lights for an hour only but also includes spreading awareness through social media platforms, in addition to individuals and families at home.

Al-Barzanji explained that celebrating this day with such activities serves as a warning bell that the environment is in danger and pollution sources are increasing. He confirmed that some countries have responded to the contents of this global initiative.

During a press conference, civil activist Helkud Ali emphasized that "approximately 190 countries are currently celebrating this occasion to reduce energy consumption and caring for the environment, as environmental concern is everyone's responsibility."

Ali called on "institutions and companies to participate and raise awareness among employees about climate change by organizing various activities and events during this occasion, in addition to adopting effective methods and steps to utilize sustainable energy in workplaces and elsewhere."

He pointed out that "participating in Earth Hour will significantly benefit nature, as it influences global decisions and major legislative changes related to the environment by harnessing the power of individuals and conveying their voices to all relevant entities worldwide.

Every year on March 23rd, humanity renews nature's breath for 60 minutes in an event known as Earth Hour.

Earth Hour is a global event held on the last Saturday of March each year, where lights are switched off from 8:30 to 9:30 pm local time.

This event began in 2007 to unite communities around the world despite their differences for one hour, representing a precious moment rarely seen throughout the year.

Over the past 17 years, prominent places in various countries have switched off lights for 17 hours to encourage and support efforts aimed at protecting the Earth from carbon emissions.