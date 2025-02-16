İmralı Turkish delegation visits Erbil citadel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish-Turkish İmralı delegation, led by Pervin Buldan, visited the historic Erbil Citadel.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the delegation toured the citadel, one of the region’s most prominent historical landmarks, and explored the digital museum inside the citadel and took a break at one of the traditional heritage houses.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader, MasoudBarzani, received the İmralı delegation at the Saladin resort.

Additionally, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, also announced a scheduled meeting with the delegation on Monday, during which they will deliver a message from Abdullah Öcalan.

Öcalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has been imprisoned since 1999 at İmralı prison in Turkiye, where he is serving a life sentence.

Notably, the İmralı delegation includes politicians and figures who have previously met with Öcalan. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of wider regional talks regarding the future of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group with a complex and disputed history in both Turkiye and northern Iraq.