Pro-Kurdish party to hold second round of direct talks with PKK leader

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, two Turkish MPs from the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) announced plans for a second round of direct talks with Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to the MPs, the discussions are scheduled to take place by January 15, as reported by Reuters. This follows Turkiye’s landmark decision in December to permit the first visit to Ocalan in nearly a decade, undertaken by members of the same party.

During the initial meeting, Ocalan reportedly signaled his willingness to urge the PKK to lay down its arms. The announcement has reignited hopes of progress in resolving longstanding conflicts involving the PKK, labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

The development comes amidst heightened political activity in Turkiye. Recent meetings between the pro-Kurdish party and other political factions have underscored efforts to promote dialogue. Notably, a delegation from the DEM engaged with Ocalan in prison to explore steps toward disarmament, a move that could mark a turning point in the country’s political landscape.

The PKK issue resurfaced prominently in October following a symbolic gesture by Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Bahceli’s handshake with pro-Kurdish MPs was seen as a historic moment, paving the way for dialogue. He later publicly called on Ocalan to dissolve the PKK and disarm in exchange for potential amnesty.