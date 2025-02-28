Erdoğan: Efforts for terror-free Turkiye entered new phase

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on the call by Abdullah öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), for his group to lay down their arms and dissolve, as conveyed in a message read by a pro-Kurdish party in Turkiye.

Erdoğan described the appeal as the start of "a new phase in efforts to rid Turkiye of terrorism."

Meanwhile, Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for Turkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), reaffirmed that all Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria must surrender their weapons. 

