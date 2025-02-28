Erdoğan: Efforts for terror-free Turkiye entered new phase

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on the call by Abdullah öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), for his group to lay down their arms and dissolve, as conveyed in a message read by a pro-Kurdish party in Turkiye.

Erdoğan described the appeal as the start of "a new phase in efforts to rid Turkiye of terrorism."

Cumhur İttifakı ortağımız, Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi Genel Başkanı Sayın Devlet Bahçeli’nin cesur inisiyatifiyle başlayan, bizim kararlı tutumumuzla ilerletilen terörsüz Türkiye çabalarında dün itibarıyla artık yeni bir safhaya geçilmiştir. pic.twitter.com/n4ouM9lhn2 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for Turkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), reaffirmed that all Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria must surrender their weapons.