Clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish Army North of Duhok, following Öcalan's call

Shafaq News/ Clashes broke out late Thursday night between fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Turkish forces on the slopes of Mount Metin, located in the Amadiya district in northern Duhok province.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the fighting primarily focused around the villages of Koherzi and Blava, where both sides used light and medium weaponry, accompanied by intense gunfire and sporadic explosions.

This development marks the first significant violation of a call made earlier Thursday by Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, who urged his group to lay down arms and disband.