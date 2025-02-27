Iraq praises Öcalan's call: key to regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Friday, The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the call made by Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), for his group to lay down arms.

The ministry described the move as a positive and significant step towards achieving stability in the region.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called the initiative "a critical development in enhancing security, not only in Iraq but also in the broader areas where PKK militants are present, including the Kurdistan Region and other cities."

The ministry also emphasized that political solutions and dialogue are the best means of addressing conflicts and ending disputes, with the aim of serving the interests of all parties and promoting peaceful coexistence.

The statement expressed support for all efforts aimed at resolving issues through dialogue and urged the acceleration of practical steps to ensure the PKK’s disarmament.

Additionally, the ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with its neighbor Turkey, based on historical, geographical, and shared interests, stressing the country’s adherence to the principle of non-interference.

Öcalan, in his historic announcement on Thursday, called on the PKK, which he founded, to disband and cease its armed struggle after four decades of conflict.

His message was read out in Kurdish and Turkish before a large photograph of him holding a white sheet of paper, at a hotel in Istanbul, attended by journalists and members of the "Saturday Mothers" – Kurdish women who have been protesting weekly for the return of their missing relatives.

Founded in 1978, the PKK launched an armed struggle against Turkey in 1984, aiming to establish a Kurdish state. The conflict has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths since its inception.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government have not yet commented on Öcalan’s announcement.