Turkish analysis: withdrawal from Iraq, releasing Öcalan

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces are expected to withdraw from Iraqi and Syrian territories, with the potential release of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan, should the situation stabilize following his call for disarmament and the disbandment of his group, according to Turkish political analyst Gök Öğlu.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Öğlu stated that the Turkish government feels confident about the recent developments in Kurdish politics, with the position of the PKK in Iraq and Turkiye likely to improve.

"This would be a political victory for the Turkish government," he said, adding that peace negotiations could progress easily, especially since the region is currently experiencing delicate conditions.

Öğlu suggested that the withdrawal of Turkish troops could begin swiftly, given Turkiye's ongoing political, military, and intelligence coordination with Baghdad and Damascus. He indicated that this could lead to the "release of Öcalan" as part of broader peace efforts.

On March 1st, the PKK declared a ceasefire in response to Öcalan's historic call from his prison on Imralı Island, urging his party to lay down arms and dissolve itself after more than four decades of conflict with the Turkish state.

Further developments followed on Monday, when the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa signed an agreement to integrate SDF forces into official state institutions.

A source from the newly-formed Syrian Defense Ministry told Shafaq News on Tuesday that "the SDF will gradually hand over all its responsibilities to the Syrian state, including the administration of the Al-Hol camp and border management with Iraq."