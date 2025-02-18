Turkiye "neutralizes" 2 PKK members in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, neutralizing two members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region.

In a post on X, the ministry confirmed that the militants were neutralized in the areas of Operation "Claw-Lock" and Kara in northern Iraq. The term "neutralize," used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the PKK militants were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced the neutralization of three Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in Kurdistan Region and Syria.

Turkiye has consistently conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq targeting PKK militants, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.

In the past week, Turkish forces have “neutralized” more than ten PKK members in various regions of Syria and Iraq.

The PKK, which operates from its stronghold in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq, is active in numerous cities and valleys, from which it launches attacks against Turkish territory.