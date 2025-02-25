Turkiye “neutralizes” 6 PKK members in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkiye announced the neutralization of six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that five PKK militants were “neutralized” in the Qandil Mountains and the "Claw-Lock" operation zone in northern Iraq, and another militant in the "Peace Spring" operation zone in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Etkin ve kararlı!Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu ve Kandil bölgesinde tespit edilen 5 PKK'lı terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyindeki Barış Pınarı bölgesinde belirlenen 1 PKK/YPG'li terörist Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz tarafından etkisiz hâle getirildi.Terör inlerini… pic.twitter.com/M5qrCRVaIz — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 25, 2025

The PKK, which uses the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as a stronghold, is active in numerous cities, regions, and valleys, from where it carries out attacks within Turkish territory.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Last week, Turkiye targeted 30 PKK militants in northern Iraq and six others in northern Syria. Additionally, Turkish forces clashed with PKK fighters in the Al-Amadiya district, around the villages of Koherzi and Blava.