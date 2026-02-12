Civil water use in Iraq to reach 8B cubic meters by 2035

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s domestic water consumption is projected to rise to eight billion cubic meters by 2035, with plans to treat two billion cubic meters of wastewater, the Iraq Green Observatory said on Thursday.

The observatory said Iraq currently consumes around 6 billion cubic meters of water annually for drinking, domestic use, and irrigation of gardens, noting that this figure is expected to increase to 8 billion cubic meters by 2035 due to population growth and rising demand for water.

It also confirmed ongoing government efforts to secure and treat two billion cubic meters of wastewater annually for reuse in irrigation and other activities.

