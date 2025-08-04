Iraqi capital’s river becomes open sewer

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Raw sewage continues to spill into the Tigris River in central Baghdad, exposing a systemic failure in Iraq’s wastewater infrastructure despite repeated cleanup campaigns.

Shafaq News documented multiple discharge points, particularly along al-Nahr Street, where untreated waste flows directly into the river between the Medical City complex and Abu Nuwas Street—turning pollution into a daily norm.

Health and environmental agencies have issued repeated warnings about the long-term impact on public health and ecosystems, yet little action has followed. Once the capital’s lifeline, the Tigris now serves as a dumping ground—visibly polluted, poorly regulated, and increasingly toxic.

This contamination worsens Iraq’s deepening water crisis, already strained by drought, declining river inflows, and unresolved water-sharing disputes with Iran and Turkiye.