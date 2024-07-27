Iraq's CO2 emissions soar, ranking among world's top polluters

Shafaq News/ Iraq's carbon dioxide emissions have surged in recent years, placing the country among the world's top polluters, according to a statement by Fadhel al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights.

The statement revealed that Iraq's CO2 emissions increased from 177.8 million tons in 2021 to 27.1 million tons in the last three years, marking a seven-fold increase. This surge is attributed primarily to the country's heavy reliance on oil and gas, with emissions from associated gases in oil fields accounting for a significant 450% of the total.

Baghdad and Erbil were ranked among the world's most polluted cities in terms of CO2 emissions, he said, stressing the severe environmental challenges facing the country.

"Iraq is now the fifth most polluted country in terms of carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gas indicators," he said. "The government must urgently implement policies to reduce emissions and invest in renewable energy sources."

The statement also pointed to the global impact of CO2 emissions, citing a NASA report that identified China, the United States, and South Asia as the primary sources of greenhouse gases.

To address the growing climate crisis, al-Gharawi called on the Iraqi government to launch a national forestation initiative, mandate green belts in all provinces, and invest in desert greening projects.

"The government must prioritize environmental and climate policies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change," he urged.