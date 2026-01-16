Iraq tops Jordan exports with $890M

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq emerged as the largest destination for Jordanian exports certified by the Amman Chamber of Commerce in 2025, as the total value of certificates of origin issued by the chamber rose 4.8% from a year earlier.

Data released on Thursday showed that the value of exports covered by certificates of origin reached 1.431 billion Jordanian dinars ($2.02B) in 2025, up from 1.365 billion dinars ($1.95B) in 2024.

Iraq ranked first among importing countries by value, accounting for 629 million dinars ($890M) across 3,545 certificates, followed by Switzerland with 134 million dinars ($191M) issued under just 33 certificates, highlighting the high average value of shipments.

Saudi Arabia ranked next with 104 million dinars ($149M), followed by Egypt at about 96 million dinars ($137M) and the United Arab Emirates at 84 million dinars ($120M), making the five countries the largest export destinations by value.

The number of certificates of origin rose 6.9% to 40,945 in 2025 from 38,302 a year earlier, the data showed. By product type, foreign-origin goods re-exported through Jordan accounted for the largest share at about 687 million dinars ($981M), compared with 254 million dinars ($363M) for Jordanian industrial products and 185 million dinars ($264M) for agricultural goods.