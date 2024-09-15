Iraq tops list of Jordanian export markets for first 8 months of 2024

Shafaq News/ The Jordan Chamber of Commerce announced, on Sunday, that Iraq ranked first among countries importing goods from Jordan during the first eight months of 2024.

According to a statement from the Chamber, Iraq imported goods worth 463 million Jordanian dinars during this period, making it the largest importer of Jordanian products. It was followed by Saudi Arabia, which imported 78 million dinars worth of goods, Egypt with 72 million dinars, and the UAE with 58 million dinars.

The Chamber also highlighted that it issues certificates of origin for various products, including Jordanian agricultural and natural products, as well as for foreign goods being re-exported. Of these certificates, 1,667 were for exports to Iraq.

In total, the Chamber's exports during the first eight months of 2024 amounted to approximately 474 million dinars in foreign products (re-exports), 189 million dinars in industrial goods, 122 million dinars in agricultural products, and 61 million dinars in goods from Arab countries.

Currently, 1 US dollar is approximately 70 Jordanian dinars.

Iraq's significant imports from Jordan highlight the shift in trade patterns, as Iraq now imports a large share of its goods from neighboring countries like Turkiye and Iran, after Jordan was a major supplier during the 1990s economic sanctions.