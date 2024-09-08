Jordanian exports to Iraq rise 10.8% in 2024’s first 8 months

Shafaq News/ The Jordan Chamber of Industry announced, on Sunday, a notable increase in exports to Iraq over the first eight months of 2024.

According to a report, Jordanian exports to Iraq reached approximately 609 million Jordanian dinars, up 10.8% from 549 million dinars during the same period in 2023.

It is noteworthy that the exchange rate was approximately 70 Jordanian dinars per US dollar.

The Chamber's report indicated that total exports during this period amounted to 4.552 billion Jordanian dinars, compared to 4.739 billion dinars in the corresponding period of 2023.

The report highlighted that four countries— the United States, Iraq, India, and Saudi Arabia—accounted for over half of the Chamber's exports, totaling 2.896 billion dinars.

Exports to the United States saw a significant increase of 53.2%, reaching 1.199 billion dinars, making it the top destination among both Arab and foreign countries for Jordanian exports.

The Chamber’s exports to Iraq were categorized into several sectors: chemical and cosmetic products valued at 1.102 billion dinars, mining products at 947 million dinars, and engineering, electrical, and IT products at 712 million dinars. Additionally, food and agricultural products, including livestock, totaled around 521 million dinars, while medical supplies and pharmaceuticals amounted to 448 million dinars. Leather and textiles contributed 350 million dinars.

The remaining exports included plastics and rubber products valued at 201 million dinars, packaging, paper, and office supplies at 181 million dinars, construction materials at 76 million dinars, and wooden products and furniture at 14 million dinars.