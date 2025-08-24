Jordanian exports to Iraq hit $1B

Shafaq News – Amman / Baghdad

Jordan’s exports to Iraq have reached about $1 billion, with prospects for further growth, the Head of Jordan’s Chambers of Industry, Fathi al-Jaghbir, announced on Sunday.

Al-Jaghbir noted that coordination between the two governments and their industrial sectors has removed a range of barriers that previously hindered Jordanian exports to Iraq.

Trade between the countries expanded in 2024, with Jordanian exports to Iraq valued at around $1.4 billion. Iraq’s exports to Jordan stood at $265 million, consisting mainly of crude oil and petroleum products. Jordan’s key exports included fertilizers, cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, fruits, and meat, according to Shafaq News.

Al-Jaghbir projected continued momentum through joint meetings aimed at easing administrative, procedural, and logistical challenges. Plans are also underway to establish a joint industrial zone on the border, ‘’which is expected to further strengthen economic ties,’’ he added.