Iraq tops Arab imports of Jordanian goods in 2024

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Jordanian Chamber of Commerce announced that Iraq ranked as the top Arab importer of Jordanian goods in the first seven months of 2024.

According to a statement from the Chamber, "Iraq's imports in 2024 totaled 387 million Jordanian dinars, followed by Saudi Arabia with 64 million, Egypt with 61 million, and the UAE with 52 million."

"The Amman Chamber of Commerce issued certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and raw natural resources products, as well as for foreign goods being re-exported," the statement affirmed that "the certificates of origin sent to Iraq amounted to 1438 dinars."

"In the first 7 months of 2024, the Chamber's exports totaled approximately 400 million dinars for foreign products (re-exports), 158 million dinars for industrial goods, 104 million dinars for agricultural goods, 54 million dinars for Arab goods, and the remainder for other products," it clarified.

Notably, Iraq imports most of its goods and commodities from neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Iran, after Jordan was a significant market in the 1990s during the economic blockade on the country.

$1 approximately 70 Jordanian dinars.