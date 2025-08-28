Iraq imports +$600M Jordanian goods in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked the second-largest Arab importer of Jordanian products in the first half of 2025, with imports valued at 431M Jordanian dinars ($607M).

A report from Jordan’s Department of Statistics showed that national exports to Arab Free Trade Area countries rose 16.9% year-on-year to 1.851B dinars, accounting for 42.3% of Jordan’s total exports.

Saudi Arabia topped the list with 612M dinars in imports.

The Greater Arab Free Trade Area, comprising 18 states, has been in force since 2005, aiming to boost economic integration and ease cross-border trade by reducing customs tariffs.