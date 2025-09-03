Iraq ranks third in Jordanian industrial exports

Shafaq News - Amman

Iraq ranked as the third-largest destination for Jordanian industrial exports during the first eight months of 2025, according to a report by the Amman Chamber of Industry.

The data showed that the chamber’s exports reached 4.823 billion Jordanian dinars ($6.89 billion) during this period, up from 4.246 billion dinars ($6.08 billion) in the same period last year.

India, Iraq, the United States, and Saudi Arabia together accounted for half of the chamber’s exports, totaling 2.747 billion dinars ($392.4 million).

Exports to individual countries included 818 million dinars ($116.9 million) to the United States, 765 million dinars ($109.3 million) to India, 609 million dinars ($87 million) to Iraq, and 555 million dinars ($79.3 million) to Saudi Arabia.

Geographically, Arab countries received 2.291 billion dinars ($327.3 million) in exports, non-Arab Asian countries imported 1.047 billion dinars ($149.6 million), and North America received 850 million dinars ($121.4 million).