Iraq ranks among China's top 20 trading partners

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq ranked among China’s top 20 trading partners in 2024, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $54.2 billion, according to a report by S&P Global.

The figured revealed that Chinese exports to Iraq totaled about $38.2 billion, while Iraq’s exports to China stood at around $16 billion, positioning China as one of Iraq’s leading trade partners.

The report also highlighted that total trade between the two countries accounts for 20.5% of Iraq’s GDP, ‘’reflecting a growing reliance on China as both a market and a supplier of goods and services.’’