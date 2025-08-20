Iraq's 2024 oil exports to Asia surpass $70B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s oil exports to Asian countries surpassed $70 billion in 2024, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported on Wednesday.

The data published indicated that Asian buyers, including China, India, and South Korea, imported Iraqi oil worth $71.915 billion, marking an increase from $67.144 billion in 2023.

Western Europe followed as the second-largest importer, with purchases totaling $15.573 billion, while Arab countries came third at $6.484 billion.

North America accounted for $6.403 billion in imports, and Eastern Europe purchased $565 million. Non-Arab African countries imported $50 million worth of Iraqi oil.