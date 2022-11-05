Iraq's oil exports to the United States dropped to 134 bpd in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed that Iraq exported 134 bpd of oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 5.357 million bpd in the past week."

The top three source countries for U.S. import oil are Canada (3.410 million bpd), Mexico (748 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (533 thousand bpd), and Columbia (218 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. crude oil imports from Lybia is 129 thousand bpd, Nigeria 81 thousand bpd, and from Brazil 212 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all located onshore–are producing or developing.