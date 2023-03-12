Iraq's crude exports to US reached 8 million bpd last month, EIA says

Shafaq News/ The exports of Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, to the U.S, the world's second-largest importer, reached eight million barrels last February.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 7.896 million bpd of crude oil from Iraq last month, 282 million bpd above a daily rate of 7.874 billion bpd the month before (January).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia (11.144 million bpd).