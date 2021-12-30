Report

Iraq to raise oil exports to 3.3 million bpd in January 2022, Minister says 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-30T10:34:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq will scale up oil exports in January to 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd), Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said.

Ismail's remarks came during a press conference he held earlier today, Thursday.

The Minister explained Iraq is committed to OPEC's gradual production raises of 40,000 barrels to its monthly market share in accordance with the market givings. 

The raise will bring Iraq's exports of crude oil, apart from the Kurdistan Region, to 3.3 million bpd in January 2022, he said.

