Iraq's oil exports to US surpass 7 million barrels in August

Shafaq News / The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq's oil exports to the United States exceeded 7 million barrels during the past month of August.

According to data released by the EIA, "Iraq exported 7.13 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in the month of August, averaging 230,000 barrels per day, marking an increase compared to July when Iraqi oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 6.975 million barrels, with an average of 225,000 barrels per day."

Furthermore, the EIA disclosed that "Iraq shipped crude oil to the United States at an average rate of 304,000 barrels per day during the first week of August, followed by an average of 283,000 barrels per day in the second week, and 232,000 barrels per day in the third week." It noted that "exports in the fourth week averaged 100,000 barrels per day."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration also reported that "Iraq ranked sixth in its oil exports to the United States during the past month, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Ecuador." It emphasized that "among Arab nations, Iraq secured the second position, trailing behind Saudi Arabia, which exported 11.904 million barrels to the United States."

Canada claimed the top position as the leading oil-exporting country to the United States, followed closely by Mexico.