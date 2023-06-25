Iraq's crude exports to US declined last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the United States have seen a marked contraction, dropping to an average of 102 barrels per day (bpd) in the preceding week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on the weekend.

This echoed a trend in the United States' broader crude oil intake from a select group of nine key exporters.

In the referenced week, the average daily import stood at 5.572 million barrels – a remarkable drop of 444,000 barrels per day when juxtaposed with the figures from the preceding week, which registered at 6.016 million barrels per day.

Specifically, the EIA data saw a reduction in Iraqi crude exports to the US market. Declining by 150 barrels per day from the previous week, the average daily export from Iraq adjusted to 102 barrels.

The data underscores a sustained dependence on Canada, which held its position as the foremost US oil supplier, averaging 3.570 million bpd over the past week. Following Canada, Mexico took the second spot, with a daily average of 808,000 barrels. Other key suppliers include Brasil, exporting an average of 391 bpd, and Nigeria, contributing a daily average of 204,000 barrels.

Further down the list, Ecuador supplied 203 barrels daily, while Colombia and Saudi Arabia exported 148 and 146,000 bpd, respectively.