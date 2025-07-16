China and Turkiye lead Iraq's imports in 2024

Shafaq News – Iraq/China/Turkiye

China and Turkiye have emerged as Iraq’s top trading partners in 2024, supplying the highest volume of goods to the country, according to data published on Wednesday by Trade Map, a global trade statistics platform.

The site’s statistics indicate that imports from both countries accounted for between 20% and 50% of Iraq’s total imports during the year.

Chinese exports to Iraq primarily included mechanical and electrical equipment, automobiles, and various industrial goods, while Imports from Turkiye featured products such as precious stones, electrical machinery, furniture, and other consumer items.

India ranked third among Iraq’s import sources, contributing between 5% and 10% of total imports, which mainly include goods like rice, gasoline, and meat products.

The report also noted that Iraq imported between 1% and 5% of its goods from countries including the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Smaller import volumes—less than 1%—came from Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ukraine, and several other nations.