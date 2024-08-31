Iraq rises to Turkiye's fourth-largest importer in July 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranks the fourth-largest importer of Turkish goods in July, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Saturday.

Turkiye's exports for the month reached $22.51 billion, marking a 13.8% increase compared to 2023, while imports dropped by 7.8% to $29.805 billion.

Germany remained Turkiye's leading export partner with $1.75 billion in exports, followed by the UAE at $1.60 billion and the United States at $1.44 billion, the data revealed.

"Iraq climbed to fourth place with imports totaling $1.059 billion, just ahead of Italy at $1.029 billion, with the top five countries accounting for 30.6% of Turkiye's total exports in July 2024," it added.

Notably, Iraq continues to import most of its goods, including food products, from neighboring countries, with Turkiye and Iran being the primary sources.