Iraq tops Arab countries in Turkish imports in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq emerged as the top Arab importer of Turkish goods in 2024, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Iraqi imports from Turkiye reached $13.002B last year, covering a broad range of products, including gemstones, machinery, electrical devices, plastics, wood, vegetables, fruits, and grains.

The UAE secured second place with imports worth $8.205B, while Egypt came third at $4.175B. Saudi Arabia and Morocco rounded out the list, with imports totaling $3.985B and $3.44B, respectively.