47,000 Iraqis left Turkiye in 2024

Shafaq News – Ankara/Baghdad

A total of 47,517 Iraqis left Turkiye for other countries in 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Saturday.

The figure marks a notable drop from the 66,300 departures recorded in 2023.

Despite the decline, Iraqis remained the largest group of foreign nationals exiting the country, followed by Afghans and Russians.

Meanwhile, 5,964 Iraqis migrated to Turkiye in 2024, including 3,062 men and 2,872 women.