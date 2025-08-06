Iraq’s crude exports to Jordan fall nearly 15%

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 1.86 million barrels of crude oil to Jordan in the first half of 2025, down nearly 15% from a year earlier, according to data from the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

The figures published showed total exports between January and June at 1,866,194 barrels, compared with 2,143,211 barrels in the same period last year — a 14.84% decline.

Exports reached 309,980 barrels in January, rose to 419,946 in February, then dropped to 309,765 in March. April registered 299,819 barrels, followed by 309,906 in May and 215,878 in June.

In August 2023, Iraq and Jordan agreed to increase daily crude flows from 10,000 barrels to 15,000, raising monthly shipments from about 300,000 barrels to 450,000 — covering roughly 10% of Jordan’s oil demand.