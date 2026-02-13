Security forces capture ISIS weapons supplier in western Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi Security forces arrested the main weapons supplier for ISIS in Al-Anbar province during an operation in the western desert, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The suspect, known as Abu Sayel, allegedly served as the primary arms provider for ISIS cells in the province and surrounding areas.

The developments come as the United States completed the 23-day transfer mission to move more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody.

Al-Anbar shares Iraq’s longest border with Syria, stretching about 325 kilometers. The border begins at the tripoint linking Iraq, Syria, and Jordan and extends northeast toward the Al-Qaim area, where the Euphrates River enters Iraqi territory.

