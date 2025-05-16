Mass grave linked to ISIS uncovered in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Security forces and forensic teams uncovered a mass grave in the city of Saqlawiyah, north of Al-Anbar province, believed to contain the remains of civilians executed by ISIS.

A security source told Shafaq News that forensic teams are conducting preliminary examinations, and the area has been secured to facilitate identification procedures. Initial findings indicate the presence of a significant number of bodies, mostly male.

Authorities are documenting the remains and preparing for DNA analysis to identify the victims.

ISIS left behind dozens of mass graves across areas it once controlled, where thousands of people—mostly perceived opponents—were summarily executed and buried in clandestine sites.

According to a 2018 report by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), at least 202 mass grave sites linked to ISIS atrocities have been documented in the provinces of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Anbar. UN estimates suggest the number of victims buried in these graves ranges between 6,000 and 12,000.