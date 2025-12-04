Jordan’s exports to Iraq total $1B+

Shafaq News – Amman / Baghdad

Jordan’s industrial exports to Iraq increased by 3.3% in the first eleven months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, the Amman Chamber of Industry said on Thursday.

Data shows shipments to Iraq reached JD 913M (≈ $1.30B) between January and November, compared with JD 883M (around $1.26B) during the same period last year. The United States received JD 1.134 billion ($1.62B) worth of goods, India 1.105B ($1.58B), and Saudi Arabia 781M (≈ $1.12B).

Jordan's overall exports totaled 7.075 billion dinars (approximately $10.1B) over the eleven months, a 16.1% year-on-year rise. India, Iraq, the United States, and Saudi Arabia together accounted for 3.933 billion dinars ($5.62B).

Arab countries remained the leading regional destination, importing 3.386 billion dinars ($4.84B) from Jordan, followed by non-Arab Asian markets at 1.570 billion dinars ($2.24B) and North America at 1.181 billion dinars ($1.69B).