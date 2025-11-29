Jordan's exports to Iraq total $957M

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Amman

Jordan’s exports to Iraq increased by 2.9% in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, the Jordanian Department of Statistics said on Saturday.

Data indicated that Jordanian exports to Arab nations reached JD 2.887B (around $4.07B), up 9.4% from JD 2.638B ($3.71B) in the same period last year, representing more than 40% of Jordan’s total exports. Within the region, Iraq ranked as the second-largest Arab market for Jordanian goods, after Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia remained the top destination, receiving JD 955M ($1.35B) worth of goods, marking a 12.2% rise. Exports to Iraq totaled JD 679M ($957M), while shipments to Syria surged 383.3%, reaching JD 174M ($245M).

Jordan’s exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area cover a wide range of products, including fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, frozen fruits and vegetables. The list also includes salts, skincare products, furniture, textiles, and paints.

Imports from the region comprise crude oil and derivatives, jewellery, food products, as well as plastic sheets and panels.