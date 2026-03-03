Double drone strike hits Mount Korek in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two drones struck Mount Korek in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The extent of the damage remains unconfirmed, while the authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier today, three explosions also hit Erbil following renewed attacks on the headquarters of the opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Koya district, east of the province.The extent of the damage from the latest strike has not yet been confirmed.

The incidents come amid a sharp rise in drone activity and airstrikes across Iraq since February 28, following direct hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iraqi air defenses have intercepted multiple drones near key military installations in Baghdad, Nineveh, Dhi Qar, and the Kurdistan Region, while several airstrikes have targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Anbar, Babil, Diyala, and Al-Muthanna, resulting in casualties.