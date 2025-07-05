KRG: Baghdad dodging drone attack accountability
Shafaq News
– Erbil
The
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has criticized what it describes as
continued evasion of responsibility by the Iraqi government in response to
repeated security violations against the Kurdistan Region.
In a
statement and Facebook posts, the Ministry of Interior expressed deep concern
over what it sees as efforts to obscure accountability for drone and missile
attacks targeting the Region in recent years.
The Ministry noted that the expectation from relevant authorities in Baghdad is clear: whenever there are threats against the Kurdistan Region or any other part of Iraq, proper measures must be taken to uncover the truth, prevent further incidents, and hold the perpetrators accountable. However, the statement said, "Unfortunately, we feel there is a form of cover-up and abdication of responsibility regarding the heightened security threats facing the Kurdistan Region."
According to
the Ministry, the Region has suffered multiple drone and missile attacks in
recent years. In many cases, the direction and sources of the attacks were
visible and identifiable. Joint investigative committees were formed between
the KRG and the federal government, aiming to uncover the facts. Yet, the
Ministry lamented, "the results of those investigations were never made
public. Neither were the crimes acknowledged nor the perpetrators held
accountable. No action was taken against any party."
This pattern of inaction, the Ministry added, came despite clear and documented evidence being available and coordination occurring at the highest levels between Erbil and Baghdad.
The latest
tensions were sparked by a drone incident near Erbil, which the KRG’s Interior
Ministry said was likely carried out by a group affiliated with the Popular
Mobilization Forces (PMF) in an attempt to destabilize the Region. The Ministry
firmly denied claims that the drone strike had targeted an Israeli-linked site,
clarifying that no such facilities exist in the Kurdistan Region and that the
drone had crashed in a desert area without causing casualties or damage.
In response,
Iraq’s military command rejected the KRG’s accusations as “baseless” and
“unacceptable.” Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the
Armed Forces, called on the Kurdistan Region to provide any evidence through
official channels and warned that the federal government would respond firmly
to any threats against national security.
In addition,
the Iraqi Security Media Cell denied reports of unusual military movements by
the Iraqi Army, the PMF, or Peshmerga forces in the border areas between the
federal government and the Kurdistan Region. The Cell reiterated that these
areas remain under unified command, with coordination maintained through joint
centers and high-level military leadership.
In its
closing remarks, the Ministry emphasized that regardless of the political
environment or diverging opinions among political parties, the protection of
Iraq’s national security, the safety of its citizens, and the preservation of
the country’s freedom and stability remain fundamental responsibilities shared
equally by both the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional
Government.