KRG: Baghdad dodging drone attack accountability

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has criticized what it describes as continued evasion of responsibility by the Iraqi government in response to repeated security violations against the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement and Facebook posts, the Ministry of Interior expressed deep concern over what it sees as efforts to obscure accountability for drone and missile attacks targeting the Region in recent years.

The Ministry noted that the expectation from relevant authorities in Baghdad is clear: whenever there are threats against the Kurdistan Region or any other part of Iraq, proper measures must be taken to uncover the truth, prevent further incidents, and hold the perpetrators accountable. However, the statement said, "Unfortunately, we feel there is a form of cover-up and abdication of responsibility regarding the heightened security threats facing the Kurdistan Region."

According to the Ministry, the Region has suffered multiple drone and missile attacks in recent years. In many cases, the direction and sources of the attacks were visible and identifiable. Joint investigative committees were formed between the KRG and the federal government, aiming to uncover the facts. Yet, the Ministry lamented, "the results of those investigations were never made public. Neither were the crimes acknowledged nor the perpetrators held accountable. No action was taken against any party."

This pattern of inaction, the Ministry added, came despite clear and documented evidence being available and coordination occurring at the highest levels between Erbil and Baghdad.

The latest tensions were sparked by a drone incident near Erbil, which the KRG’s Interior Ministry said was likely carried out by a group affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in an attempt to destabilize the Region. The Ministry firmly denied claims that the drone strike had targeted an Israeli-linked site, clarifying that no such facilities exist in the Kurdistan Region and that the drone had crashed in a desert area without causing casualties or damage.

In response, Iraq’s military command rejected the KRG’s accusations as “baseless” and “unacceptable.” Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, called on the Kurdistan Region to provide any evidence through official channels and warned that the federal government would respond firmly to any threats against national security.

In addition, the Iraqi Security Media Cell denied reports of unusual military movements by the Iraqi Army, the PMF, or Peshmerga forces in the border areas between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. The Cell reiterated that these areas remain under unified command, with coordination maintained through joint centers and high-level military leadership.

In its closing remarks, the Ministry emphasized that regardless of the political environment or diverging opinions among political parties, the protection of Iraq’s national security, the safety of its citizens, and the preservation of the country’s freedom and stability remain fundamental responsibilities shared equally by both the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government.