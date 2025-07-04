KRG denies drone strike on Israeli-linked site in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, the Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) denied reports claiming a drone strike targeted an Israeli-linked site in Erbil.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that no Israeli bases or facilities exist in the Kurdistan Region, adding that the incident involved the crash of an explosives-laden drone in a desert area near Erbil, causing no casualties or material damage.

The statement suggested the attack was likely carried out by a group linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), with the aim of stirring instability and confusion.

A security source reported earlier that two blasts were heard near Erbil International Airport.

Since the end of the Iran–Israel war in late June 2025, drone activity has increased across Iraq. No group has claimed responsibility for the latest incidents.