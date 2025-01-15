Falcon Group marks anniversary of CEO, daughter killed in Iranian strike

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, employees of Falcon Group marked the first anniversary of the tragic death of their CEO, Peshraw Dizayee, and his young daughter, who were killed in an Iranian missile strike in early 2024.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that company staff of Falcon Group, the company behind Erbil's landmark Empire project, gathered this morning at a memorial erected at the site of the incident, draped in black cloth, laid wreaths, lit candles in memory of the victims, and observed a minute of silence to honor those who lost their lives in the attack.

In mid-January 2024, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting civilian areas in Erbil, killing and injuring ten civilians.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the attack, stating in a press release that the strikes were “in retaliation for crimes committed by the Zionist regime [Israel] against the Islamic Republic.”

The statement added that the missiles targeted a “primary Mossad spy center in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” accusing it of “orchestrating espionage and terror operations in the region,” particularly against Iran.

In response, the Kurdistan Region Security Council condemned the attack at the time, calling it a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty” of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The Iraqi government also denounced the missile strike, labeling it an “act of aggression” against Iraq’s sovereignty and its people, as well as a violation of good neighborly relations and regional security.