IRGC says it foiled foreign-backed plot to destabilize Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization said it thwarted “a coordinated foreign-backed plan aimed at fueling unrest and terrorist activity inside Iran,” according to a statement reported by Iranian media outlets.

In its third public statement on the issue, the IRGC intelligence arm said the alleged plot was organized following the 12-day war with Israel and involved the formation of an external command structure linking intelligence services from “10 hostile countries.” The organization said the plan sought to combine internal unrest, armed group activity, and external pressure to create a serious security threat to the country.

The Iranian security agencies, IRGC said, carried out a series of preventive intelligence operations between late June and early January, focusing on domestic unrest and armed group movements led to the arrest or summons of 735 individuals accused of links to “anti-security networks,” the guidance of around 11,000 people deemed vulnerable to involvement in unrest, and the seizure of 743 unlicensed weapons. It also claimed that 46 individuals connected to foreign intelligence services were identified and brought under control.

The IRGC alleged that the unrest involved multiple tactics, including the infiltration of violent actors into protest crowds, foreign political and security support for mobilization efforts, manipulation of social media platforms to incite violence, and the use of individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Since the cross-border war with Israel, Iran’s judiciary and intelligence agencies have reported a series of cases involving what they describe as espionage networks or cells linked to Israel’s Mossad, though authorities have released limited details. Officials have also said that at least ten people accused of spying for Mossad have been executed during this period.