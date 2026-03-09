Kuwait complains to Iraq over attacks from Iraqi territory

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kuwait on Sunday pressed Iraq over attacks launched from Iraqi territory, urging Baghdad to stop cross-border strikes that “threaten relations” between the two neighbors as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues.

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Kuwaiti Ambassador Mohammed Hassan Al-Zaman raised the issue during talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom, who said Iraq rejects using its territory to target neighboring countries and is pursuing those responsible, stressing that Baghdad is working to "shield the country" from the expanding regional conflict.

Iraq has seen a surge in drone and rocket attacks as the confrontation between Iran and the United States and Israel widens. On Sunday, a rocket landed in a football field in Basra, while air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones targeting Camp Victoria inside Baghdad International Airport. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a network of Iran-aligned armed factions, claimed 24 such attacks that day alone, meant for US bases in Iraq and across the Middle East.

Iraqi security forces are reportedly working to thwart such attacks. Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that intelligence and army units discovered a rocket launch platform and an explosive drone prepared for attacks in Saladin province.