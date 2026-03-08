Iraq foils rocket, drone attack in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces on Sunday discovered a rocket launch platform and an explosive drone prepared for attacks in Saladin province, a source told Shafaq News, as the US-Israel-Iran war continues.

The source said intelligence and army units found the rocket launcher set up to target vital locations, without providing additional details.

Authorities did not immediately identify who was behind the preparations.

Iraq has seen a surge in drone and rocket attacks as the confrontation between Iran and the United States and Israel widens. Earlier today, a rocket landed in a football field in Basra, while air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones targeting Camp Victoria inside Baghdad International Airport.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a network of Iran-aligned armed factions, also claimed 24 attacks in the past 24 hours using drones and missiles against US bases in Iraq and across the Middle East.