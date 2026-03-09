Baghdad and Erbil air defenses repel drone attacks near Global Coalition bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Air defense systems intercepted drones targeting areas near Baghdad International Airport and Erbil International Airport late Monday, locations that host US-led Global Coalition forces in Iraq, security sources told Shafaq News.

In Baghdad, air defenses engaged a drone approaching the airport complex and forced it down near Victoria Base, which hosts coalition advisers and forces. Initial reports indicated no casualties or material damage.

Victoria Base has faced repeated attacks in recent days. Earlier attempts were also intercepted by the C-RAM defense system deployed at the airport, preventing projectiles from reaching the base.

One rocket landed in the Al-Radwaniyah area west of the capital, while a drone crashed near a house in Hayy Al-Turath. A projectile struck the residence and injured a woman, according to local reports.

In Erbil, an explosion was heard near the international airport after drones targeted a military base used by US forces nearby. Coalition air defense systems engaged the drones over the city’s skies, a security source said.

No casualties were reported in the Erbil incident, and Kurdish authorities have not yet issued an official statement.

The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, documented 196 missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region since February 28, killing four and wounding 19. The attacks were attributed to Iran and affiliated armed groups.