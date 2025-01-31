Erbil, Baghdad officials seek breakthrough in salary dispute talks

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to meet with Iraqi officials in Baghdad on Friday, to discuss public sector salaries.

The meeting, scheduled for after 1:00 p.m. at the residence of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, will be led by KRG Finance Minister and attended by around 20 officials, including senior ministry directors, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Discussions will cover the December 2024 salary payments and the 2025 wage plan.

Kurdistan’s salary crisis dates back to 2014, when disputes over oil revenue and budget allocations led Baghdad to halt funding to the region.

In response, the KRG began independent oil exports, triggering long-running political and financial disputes.

Successive budget agreements between the two sides have failed to fully resolve the issue, largely due to political mistrust and non-compliance with agreed terms. Citizens in the region have borne the brunt of the crisis, with delays and inconsistencies in salary payments.

Recently, activists and economic analysts have called for the enforcement of Federal Supreme Court rulings, which affirm public employees’ right to timely salaries. However, a lasting resolution remains elusive, as both sides struggle to separate the issue from political negotiations.